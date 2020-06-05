BC Ferries’ Queen of Oak Bay. (News Bulletin file photo)

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

BC Ferries and the provincial government have come to an agreement on how to gradually increase service levels as B.C. re-opens.

The ferry corporation advised in a press release that a temporary service level agreement is now in place through to Sept. 7. BC Ferries says its service increases will be done “in a thoughtful and controlled way” and will follow provincial and federal guidelines.

Some of the initial steps will come into effect June 9, when BC Ferries increases service between Tsawwassen and the southern Gulf Islands, including re-opening Salt Spring Island’s Long Harbour terminal.

June 24 will see resumption of regular service between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay.

BC Ferries’ website indicates that current ferry schedules on major routes including Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay, Tsawwassen-Duke Point and Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay are in effect through to the end of June, and “schedules from July to September are not confirmed and will be updated soon.”

Northern and mid-coast communities will continue to see winter service levels and the direct service Bella Coola-Port Hardy route “will not be introduced at this time.”

The BC Ferries release notes that the ferry corporation will continue to monitor traffic and will add sailings as required over the summer months.

“BC Ferries understands the important role we play in British Columbia’s social and economic recovery,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries president and CEO, in the release. “We remain committed to ensuring coastal communities have reliable access to essential goods and transportation for residents, emergency personnel and health care workers. However, it will take some time before we return to pre-COVID-19 traffic demand and full service offerings.”

BC Ferries notes that it continues to observe Transport Canada’s directive to limit passenger capacity on vessels to 50 per cent to support physical distancing. As well, customers may remain in their vehicles on any car deck during sailings and additional cleaning and passenger screening measures are in place.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries says Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay sailings filling up fast

READ ALSO: Ferry sailings from Departure Bay resume


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Black bear sighting reported on UVic campus
Next story
‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Just Posted

Vancouver Island’s current COVID-19 case count officially hits zero

Of the 130 recorded Island Health cases, five people have died, 125 recovered

Black bear sighting reported on UVic campus

University urging residents in the area to be careful

National Doughnut Day pays tribute to those on frontlines of First World War

The Salvation Army will be handing out doughnuts to community partners on Friday

MISSING: High-risk woman last seen on May 25

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jennifer Daughinee-Mendelson

CRD to consider plan for mountain biking trails at Mount Work

SIMBS seek new trails in Hartland, Partridge Hills

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Jobless rate for young people still over 20% in May

Alert Bay resident carves tribute to his community kicking COVID-19’s butt

‘Our little village crushed the curve with love and commitment’

End of an Era: Tofino hair studio closes shop

“We were getting excited to start ramping up and then all of sudden we had to close our doors.”

Kelowna Mountie on desk duty following ‘aggressive’ arrest

The officer involved in an arrest that took place on May 30 in Kelowna has been placed on administrative duties

Protests shift to memorializing George Floyd amid push for change

‘There is something better on the other side of this,’ says Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom

Most Read