The Pitt Meadows Airport’s new terminal building. (The News files)

The Pitt Meadows Airport’s new terminal building. (The News files)

Plane clips fence, tears off front wheel in hard landing at Pitt Meadows Airport

TSB to investigate near-crash

A light plane lost its front landing gear and clipped a fence in a rough landing at Pitt Meadows Airport on Tuesday evening, but the pilot was not hurt.

The incident took place at 9:45 p.m., said Pitt Meadows Deputy Fire Chief David Biggin.

The pilot was apparently coming in for a landing from the east.

“His landing gear clipped the fence,” said Biggin.

The plane struck the fence near Baynes Road on the east side of the airport, and the plane then came to rest on the grass short of the runway.

Biggin said either hitting the fence or the landing on the grass sheared off the plane’s front landing gear.

The lone occupant was the pilot.

“There was no injuries,” said Biggin.

The TSB announced Wednesday that a team of investigators was heading to Pitt Meadows to investigate the incident, which the agency said involved a Piper PA28 Cherokee.

“The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence,” the agency said on its Twitter account.

READ ALSO: Low-flying helicopter expected over Maple Ridge

READ ALSO: Smoke, pollution trigger air quality advisory in Lower Mainland

aviationPitt MeadowsTransportation Safety Board

Previous story
Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989
Next story
Two charged with first-degree murder in Ripudaman Singh Malik shooting in Surrey

Just Posted

An insect resembling a muted butterfly with feather-like antenna rests on a Saanich apartment building. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Pretty as a picture, these moths are native to Greater Victoria

The Skeena Queen entering Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island. Previously cancelled sailings on July 29 and 30 have been reinstated after expected crew availability issues were resolved, a BC Ferries service update said. (Courtesy of Arlene Antonik)
Some long weekend sailings restored between Greater Victoria, Salt Spring Island

West Shore RCMP is looking for missing 82-year-old Marnie Duch. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
MISSING: 82-year-old with dementia last seen around noon on Tuesday

The Viano String Quartet is playing the opening concert for this year’s Victoria Summer Music Festival, which kicks off July 28. (Courtesy Viano String Quartet)
Victoria Summer Music Festival opens Thursday at UVic recital hall