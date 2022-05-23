Plane makes emergency landing Sunday at Okanagan airport

The Vernon Regional Airport’s Emergency Response Plan was activated Sunday afternoon, May 22, after a single-engine plane landed on the runway without having its landing gear extended.
Only one person was aboard the aircraft at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.
No other aircraft or objects were involved and no major damage was done to the airport infrastructure.
The runway was closed temporarily while a local aircraft repair company helped extricate the disabled plane from the area.
The runway has since been cleared and reopened.
No information is available regarding potential cause of the incident.
