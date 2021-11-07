Planning underway for seismically safe Cedar Hill Middle School in Saanich

The new and improved building is scheduled to be completed by January 2025

Cedar Hill Middle School in Saanich will remain open as seismic and environmental improvements are underway during the rebuild. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Planning has begun for the rebuild of Cedar Hill Middle School – which has an H-1 seismic ranking – one of the highest priority schools in need of safety and environmental improvements in Saanich.

The new school is scheduled to be completed by January 2025, with the current school remaining open until the new school is ready.

The Greater Victoria School District is asking the community for help during the design process and is set to host an online information session on Nov. 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Timelines, the scope of the project, and design features will be discussed with opportunities for public engagement.

Funding of $42.9 million from the provincial government for the new school will prioritize low-carbon upgrades during the build as well as an emphasis on seismic safety. The District of Saanich will contribute another $3.6 million, bringing the project total to $46.5 million.

“We are just at the beginning of the process. Over the coming months, the district will be engaging students, staff, parents, rights holders, community members, and other stakeholders to help shape plans for the new Cedar Hill Middle School,” said Greater Victoria School District board chair Ann Whiteaker, in a statement. “We believe that success in planning a new school comes from listening and understanding the diverse wants and needs of the current and future school community. These ideas will help inform the overall design and the educational spaces that will benefit students and staff for years to come.”

Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions will include the installation of more efficient heat pumps as well as displacement ventilation in classrooms.

Staff, parents and guardians, and members of the community will be asked for input at three stages of design.

