Pickleball players are shown in a file photo. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Pickleball players are shown in a file photo. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Plans afoot for more pickleball courts in Sooke

Council considers location at new sports box facility

Pickleball, anyone?

Sooke councillors are eyeing the possibility of adding at least three pickleball courts adjacent to the new multi-use sports box facility at 2430 Phillips Rd.

Councillors are asking the SEAPARC Commission for recommendations and ways to fund the facility.

“The demand is so great for courts,” said Marilyn Erickson, a spokesperson for the Sooke Tennis and Pickleball Group. “We’ve got 175 members and so few places to play.”

The group currently plays at the Art Morris Park courts, but those courts are less than ideal, Erickson said.

RELATED: Sooke and T’Sou’ke Nation receive financial boost for projects

Pickleball is a mash-up of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It can be played by singles or in pairs, either indoors or outside. Like many racquet sports, the aim is to get the ball over the net and prevent your opponent from hitting it back.

Erickson said the sports box isn’t optimal for pickleball because of the cement foundation, temporary lines for the playing area and constant setup and takedown.

Coun. Al Beddows, who is also SEAPARC chairman, pointed out that an area next to the facility could be levelled at no extra costs for new pickleball courts when the sports box construction begins. There would still be construction costs.

“There is a location for it at SEAPARC, and we’re very much in favour of proceeding,” he said.

RELATED: Sooke pickleball enthusiasts push for outdoor court resurfacing

The Sooke Tennis and Pickleball Group sought dedicated pickleball courts for years, especially as other Island communities expanded their offerings to the sport.

Funding for the project could be multi-pronged, Beddows said, with a cost agreement between Sooke, SEAPARC and possibly the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area. Grants from senior governments would be pursued.

Coun. Tony St-Pierre suggested reaching out to the Sooke School District to see if they would be interested in a partnership. He said then courts could be in various neighbourhoods.

Beddows said it could take more than four years before the pickleball courts open at the sports box.

“It’s not going to happen overnight, but it might be the way we want to go,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Sooke Tennis and Pickleball Group launched a $20,000 GoFundMe campaign to improve the Art Morris Park tennis courts.

The group is raising money to create three dedicated pickleball courts on the front tennis court facing Throup Road. The District of Sooke has contributed $6,000 to the project.

“We always wanted to put pickleball at the front because that court in worse shape and needs resurfacing,” said Erickson.

Along with relining the court to specific pickleball standards, the court will also be resurfaced.

The Sooke Community Association and the Sooke Tennis and Pickleball Group will also work together this summer to resurface the backcourt at Art Morris Park, which can be used for tennis and pickleball.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local SportsrecreationSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Missing llama has Malahat gun range on the hunt

Just Posted

Pickleball players are shown in a file photo. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Plans afoot for more pickleball courts in Sooke

Council considers location at new sports box facility

The Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association is asking for the public’s help in finding the gun range’s unofficial mascot, Otis the llama. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association/ Facebook)
Missing llama has Malahat gun range on the hunt

Otis the llama, a range regular, has been missing for about two weeks

Protesters and RCMP officers engage in a stand-off at an old-growth logging blockade near Fairy Creek on Thursday, May 27. (Facebook photo)
6 more arrests Thursday at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

Big numbers expected this weekend as protesters and logging supporters plan rallies

Police arrested two people following a drug bust in Sooke on May 21. (File - Black Press Media)
Two charged after weapons, drugs seized in Sooke bust

Several weapons were also located and seized

Trent Frankel is the Oak Bay Firefighters Charitable Foundation executive director. (Black Press Media file photo)
Scammers use Oak Bay firefighters’ charity to solicit funds

Oak Bay Firefighters Charitable Foundation reminds residents they won’t cold call

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. aims for 2nd vaccine shot for all this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The rollout of second doses will be similar to the first dose, with those at the greatest risk at the top of the list

Marzipan the baby seal after being rescued in Coal Harbour. (Alyssa Berube photo)
Baby seal ‘Marzipan’ rescued by wildlife response team on northern Vancouver Island

Animal taken to Vancouver for care, recovery

The Ridge Meadows Bruins Rugby Club has released a member of their board of directors pending an investigation into their involvement in an altercation at a Harrison Campsite on Victoria Day. (Screenshot/Facebook)
B.C. rugby club removes board member after alleged campsite altercation

Anyone with information about the May 21 incident should contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

A plaque is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. premier ‘horrified’ at discovery of remains at Kamloops residential school site

John Horgan says the discovery of the remains of 215 children is a tragedy of unimaginable proportions

Vancouver’s PNE says it’s been left out of wage subsidies and grants available to most other businesses and organizations amid the pandemic because it’s municipally owned. (Evanessence Photography)
No PNE? Future of B.C.’s 111-year-old attraction hangs on funding

The PNE has survived two world wars and the Great Depression, but the challenges of COVID have pushed the tourist attraction to the brink, with thousands of jobs now at risk

Children examine aquatic life in Delta’s Burns Bog as part of a day camp in 2018. A return to overnight camps is coming this summer, B.C. public health officials say. (Burns Bog Society/Surrey NowLeader)
Indoor church services, weddings, funerals coming back in B.C.

Overnight summer camps for kids also going ahead this year

The University of British Columbia has launched a 13-week COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students and a select group of people living and working on campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
UBC launches COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students, others on campus

Test results are ready in about 15 minutes

A detail of the cover of State of the Salish Sea, a comprehensive report by the Western Washington University-based Salish Sea Institute on the state of the Salish Sea ecosystem. The photo is a detail of Squamish Sunset by Yuri Choufour
Climate change, urbanization and population growth threaten the Salish Sea: report

Call for complex, multi-faceted approach to respond to current and emerging pressure on bioregion

Zoë Olson, 19, is hugged by her father Joel Olson in her hospital bed. (Special to The News)
B.C. teen develops rare condition after catching COVID

Multi-system inflammatory syndrome, MIS-C, is rare in children, even rarer in adults

Most Read