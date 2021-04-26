Plans for a nanobrewery on tap for Sidney council

Plans for a nanobrewery in downtown Sidney will appear before Sidney council Monday. (Black Press Media File)

What is described as nanobrewery could be coming to downtown Sidney.

Monday night, council will consider a report recommending the municipality gather views on plans by Beacon Brewing to open what the business describes as a nanobrewery – featuring a tasting room for 45 people – in August 2021.

According to the staff report, the business would be located at 9837 Third St., operating out of the first floor of the mixed-use commercial and residential building currently under construction.

The business has applied to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) for a new liquor license with a lounge area endorsement and the staff report finds that proposed use is permissible under the pub or brew pub categories, which allow alcoholic beverages to be consumed on site with food accompaniment.

“In terms of impact on the surrounding community, staff believe that the scale of the establishment, proposed hours of operations and potential noise impact are in line with would be expected within a downtown commercial neighbourhood,” it reads.

While only LCRB can approve or deny applications, municipalities can shape them by signalling their support or opposition after gathering the views of the public with staff recommending Sidney gather the written views of residents. The municipality will also directly contact by mail owners and tenants occupying property within 100 metres (328 feet) of the proposed business.

The public would also have a chance to comment during a special public participation opportunity.

According to the submission, nanobreweries differ from microbreweries by typically produce no more than 500 liters per brewed batch. They also usually do not distribute product in any large scale outside of their tasting rooms.

“Beacon Brewing is a small, family run business that looks to cater to like-minded, hardworking middle- class folk,” it reads, adding that the business plans to offer three to five flagship beers and two to five seasonal and experimental brews along with other offerings.

“Having this variety and having cider on tap will help pull non-beer drinkers into the brewery, with the intent of getting them interested in trying our beer as well, ” the business said. “Bingo nights, car club days, live music, and hosting ticketed events are just some of the ideas we have in mind to bring people from all stages of life into the taproom as well.”

