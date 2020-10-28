Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch #91 in Langford, stands by a wall of plaques commemorating veterans during the Legion’s 90th anniversary in 2017. (Black Press Media file photo)

Plans for new Legion in Langford include low-cost housing for seniors

Project could be before council in early 2021

About 200 people had a look at plans for a new Legion in Langford during an open house that spanned two days.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #91 president Norm Scott said they were pleased with the turnout on Oct. 18 and 19, and things are moving along with efforts to replace the original building. The groundbreaking ceremony for the current Legion on Station Avenue dates back to July 31, 1965.

The location is also home to the Goldstream Food Bank Society, Emergency Social Services, and a variety of community and youth organizations.

The new plans, which include about 100 low-cost housing units for seniors, are aimed at keeping the Legion sustainable for the long term, Scott said.

A rezoning application for the project has been submitted to the City of Langford. The process typically takes about six months, noted Matthew Baldwin, director of planning and subdivisions. A public hearing would be scheduled early next year if the application proceeds.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Royal Canadian Legion

