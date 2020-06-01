Playgrounds have been closed in Sooke since March. (Pixabay photo)

Playgrounds reopen in Sooke

The move comes two months after facilities were shut down during the height of COVID-19 pandemic

Playgrounds in Sooke reopened on Monday.

The move comes more than two months after facilities were shutdown during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and 10 days into the second phase of B.C.’s Restart Plan.

“Using the parks and playgrounds responsibly will help ensure that residents will continue to have access to our beautiful outdoor spaces,” the District of Sooke said in a press release.

Even though facilities are starting to reopen, officials are still stressing the importance of taking precautions to limit the transmission of COVID-19.

Playground users should be at least two metres away from people from another household. People should bring hand sanitizer for use before, during, and after playing.

Anyone who is feeling sick or exhibiting any symptoms must stay home.

Signage was posted at all municipal playgrounds advising residents that playground equipment will not be cleaned.

The reopening covers Broomhill, Woodland Creek, Brooks and Burr parks and the Sunriver Tot Lot.

Ed Macgregor Park, Marine Boardwalk and Whiffin Spit Park were reopened for public access on May 1.


