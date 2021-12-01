Aaron Dawson, emergency program co-ordinator for the City of Parksville, visits the PQB News/VI Daily studios. (Peter McCully photo)

Aaron Dawson, emergency program co-ordinator for the City of Parksville, visits the PQB News/VI Daily studios. (Peter McCully photo)

Podcast: Are you prepared in case of a weather emergency?

Parksville emergency program co-ordinator Aaron Dawson discusses recent floods

The PQB News/VI Free Daily podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Aaron Dawson – Emergency program co-ordinator 11:30:2021

For our latest installment, PQB News/VI Daily editor Philip Wolf talks with Aaron Dawson, emergency program co-ordinator for the City of Parksville, about efforts in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area to help with residents displaced during recent flooding, as well as updates on continuing EMO programs.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatBC FloodParksvillePodcastqualicum beach

Previous story
RCMP release sketch to help identify remains found near Merritt in 2019
Next story
CNN suspends anchor Chris Cuomo for helping brother in scandal

Just Posted

Cathy Gouk, the owner of Cathy’s Corner Cafe in Sooke, prepares for 2020’s turkey dinner. This year’s free dinner is planned for Dec. 15 and 16. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke cafe serving up Christmas dinner for more than 400 this year

Gas prices in Greater Victoria and the rest of Vancouver Island have come down slightly in the past month, but are significantly higher than the same time last year, according to a recent survey. (Photo contributed)
Greater Victoria gas prices roughly 30 per cent higher than last year

The trees on the Brook's property were relatively unaffected by the drought. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Sooke Christmas tree sellers have good supply despite pandemic, drought

The RCMP are alleging some of its members were assaulted at a Fairy Creek protest camp. (File photo)
RCMP say logging protesters assaulted officers at Fairy Creek camp