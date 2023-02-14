Cara Hansen, of Triple Dot Design Studio. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Good Bones, Character Home Renovations

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

Focused on helping homeowners understand what to look for when renovating an older character home, co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee learn about what constitutes good bones of the home and how your contractor and interior designer can help create the home right for you.

A good starting point is to look for pulled permits on the property says Alex Dumitru, Level One Construction.

‘Check for non-permitted add-ons such as decks and garages. Look for asbestos, check for electrical or plumbing upgrades and if there’s approved permits. Knowing the history and ensuring work has been done to code will help determine what you are buying and your cost to renovate.’

Cara Hansen, of Triple Dot Design Studio tells HAVAN’s co-hosts; ‘You don’t necessarily notice good design, but you do notice bad design. If something doesn’t functionally work or if it isn’t intuitively where you want it to be, it can negatively impact on your life.’

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

