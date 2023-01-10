Sarah Gallop, founder of Sarah Gallop Design Inc. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The pre-construction planning stage

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Building plans. Construction estimates. Material Selection. Trade quotes. Sarah Gallop, founder of Sarah Gallop Design Inc. walks you through the pre-construction planning stage.

Cohosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Peninsula Panthers speared not once but twice by Saanich Predators

Saanich-based director and co-producer Arnold Lim (centre) guides crew members before shooting a scene for the feature film 'All-in Madonna'. The film was shot in and around Victoria and the South Island in 2019. (Photo by Patrick Coble/Blue Lake Films).
All aboard for Saanich filmmaker Arnold Lim’s latest award-winning short

Music director Yariv Aloni presents the Greater Victoria Youth Orchestra’s 37th season. (GVYO photo)
Youth shine in upcoming Victoria orchestra event

Panther Robson Scott (left) and the rest of his team found themselves at the wrong end of a 6-2 loss against the Saanich Predators Friday at North Saanich’s Panorama Recreation Centre. The Panthers then lost their second straight game against the Predators 4-3 Sunday. (Christian J. Stewart Photography/Submitted)
Peninsula Panthers speared not once but twice by Saanich Predators

Salmon make their way upstream to spawn in Goldstream Provincial Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Goldstream River salmon run doubles target, fortunes mixed elsewhere