John McKinley and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: What would you do as GM of the Vancouver Canucks?

NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf offer thoughts on surprise teams, top rookies

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NHL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press Media digital teamer and Vancouver Island Free Daily content editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf for our latest NHL Update.

Discussion includes possible moves for the Vancouver Canucks, surprise teams so far in the 2022-23 NHL season, top rookies, the winning culture for the Boston Bruins and more.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact John McKinley or Philip Wolf.

LISTEN: How long will Bruce Boudreau be coach of the Vancouver Canucks?

LISTEN: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf preview 2022 NHL season

fb

Breaking NewsCanucksNHLPodcasts

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria residents ranked as Canada’s top tippers on Uber Eats

Just Posted

Sixteen-year-old Kaydence Bourque was killed at a crosswalk in Saanich on Dec. 6, 2021, and a fundraiser has been created to support his grieving family. (Photo courtesy of Crystal Bourque/Facebook)
Senior charged in death of Saanich teen in crosswalk crash

James Lee Busch is charged with the first-degree murder of Martin Payne. (Corrections Service Canada)
Metchosin murder trial hears of ‘lethal’ stab, chop wounds

Anthony Thomas, 27, has been convicted in the death of a 51-year-old pedestrian, killed in Central Saanich. (Black Press File Photo)
Family in tears as driver sentenced in ‘heartbreaking’ Central Saanich crash

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has determined that Saanich police are not responsible for a man’s injuries after an incident outside Uptown Mall (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich police cleared after suspect injured while fleeing