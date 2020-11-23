Police arrest man covered in blood on heels of significant Saanich crash into woods

A man is in hospital after police say he crashed a car and left the scene, only to turn up in a residence covered in blood.

Saanich police reported a single-vehicle crash shortly before 3 p.m. Monday in the 4500-block of Interurban Road. Witnesses said the driver ran off after crashing a vehicle into a wooded area.

Police spotted someone in the bushes, but did not locate them. Around 3:15 p.m. someone in a home in the 4000-block of Markham Road called 911 call about a home invasion in progress. The caller said a man covered in blood was in the home and rambling and not making sense. Police arrested the man for break and enter.

READ MORE: Saanich homeowner fined $2,300 for poker game with 10 guests

“We suspect this man to be the driver of the crashed vehicle and avenues are currently being investigated to confirm this to be the case,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades. “We do not believe there was anyone else in the vehicle with the driver at the time of the crash.”

The man was taken to hospital for injuries related to the crash that are not believed to be life-threatening.

As police continue to piece together the incident, drugs or alcohol impairment is not yet ruled out, nor are components related to mental health.

“The health and safety of this individual is first and foremost. The investigation will take some time to paint the entire picture of what happened this afternoon. The impact this vehicle sustained as a result of the crash was significant and it is remarkable that anyone was able to walk away,” Anastasiades said.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.