Police arrest man near Oak Bay High after students report being followed, watched

46-year-old released on conditions to stay away from the area

A man is banned from the area of Oak Bay High and the Oak Bay Recreation Centre after being arrested Thursday (April 28).

The department said a 46-year-old man was arrested for cimrinal harassment after reports he had been repeatedly following and watching a couple of students.

The man is on conditions to stay away from the school, centre and playgrounds.

