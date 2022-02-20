Police ask those who live, work and play in Oak Bay to take 5-minute survey

Those who live, work and play in Oak Bay can have their say in policing direction as the department develops its 2023-2026 strategic plan.
Responses to a five-minute online survey will inform the plan, which determines overall policing priorities and helps the Oak Bay Police Department identify and develop initiatives to address the community’s priorities.
“The first and arguably most important step is to get feedback from the community,” Chief Const. Ray Bernoties said. “One way we are doing this is through this survey.”
Take the survey online at oakbaypolice.org/community/community-news.
