Members of the Victoria Police Department close a street during a rally for Black lives on June 7. Thousands of residents attended the peaceful event, spilling out of Victoria’s Centennial Square onto surrounding roads. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police board offers letter of support to VicPD amid ‘defund the police’ movement

Co-chaired by Victoria, Esquimalt mayors, board acknowledges ‘additional challenges’ created by movement

The Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board expressed its support for the Victoria Police Department amid calls to defund the police – which it noted has added “additional challenges” to the daily work of the department.

The board, which is made up of seven members including Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins, issued a letter to the police department on Sept. 9, writing that demands for police leadership in the community have grown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a trying time and one where we are all trying to do the best we can,” the board writes. “We are immensely proud of the service you have been able to offer our communities.”

The board then writes that movements such as “defund the police” have added “multiple levels of additional challenges to your daily work” and should spark conversations but not discredit the work of the force.

READ ALSO: When protesters cry ‘defund the police,’ what does it mean?

“The Victoria Police Department is a leader in policing and operates with integrity,” the board writes. “The heart that each of you bring is noticed and is what makes VicPD a community leader.”

In June, the police board requested a racial and gender analysis of the Victoria police department to determine the number of Black, Indigenous and other people of colour on the force in comparison to the city’s general population. According to VicPD, that information would provide a baseline for focused recruiting.

Calls to defund police forces came after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other Black North Americans. More recently, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Many in support of the defund the police movement say it is rooted in the need to address systemic racism in policing and reallocate police funding for things like housing and community supports.

Thousands attended a rally for Black lives on June 7 in Victoria’s Centennial Square. In August, the City of Victoria asked for the removal of the acronym A.C.A.B. – which stands for All Cops are Bastards – from a mural painted in Bastion Square by artists of colour. The mural was sponsored by the City of Victoria and the African Heritage Association of Vancouver Island.

-with files from the Associated Press.

READ ALSO: City of Victoria asks for removal of acronym ‘A.C.A.B.’ from BIPOC mural

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of VictoriaVicPDVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria mother convicted in baby’s murder seeks new trial, claims juror was biased

Just Posted

Victoria mother convicted in baby’s murder seeks new trial, claims juror was biased

Kaela Janine Mehl convicted of murdering 18-month-old daughter in 2017

Greater Victoria forest fire risk upgraded to ‘extreme’

Residents reminded to be cautious with smoking material, avoid all outdoor burning

Police board offers letter of support to VicPD amid ‘defund the police’ movement

Co-chaired by Victoria, Esquimalt mayors, board acknowledges ‘additional challenges’ created by movement

$30M plan announced to make Bamfield Road safer

Gov’t announcement comes as first anniversary of UVic student deaths approaches

Greater Victoria Green Team volunteers pull together

View Royal project on Sept. 13 next up for environmental group

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Questions raised over lack of driver rebate as ICBC reports $329.5M in pandemic savings

Attorney General David Eby says law now requires any surplus to benefit drivers

Sun’s out, guns out: RCMP arrest man following disturbance in Errington

Search warrant yields illicit drugs, cash and several replica firearms

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces 3rd lawsuit

Lawsuit calls the actions of Const. Lacey Browning and the RCMP reckless, arrogant, high-handed and abusive

B.C. suspends some old-growth logging, consults communities

‘Deferral areas’ total 3,350 square km of forest

Check out Canadian Evergreen, a new cannabis publication for adults

Canadian Evergreen is a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers

B.C. gang leader Jamie Bacon sentenced to 18 years in Surrey Six case

Families of the victims shed tears as Justice Kathleen Ker of the B.C. Supreme Court delivered the sentence

POLL: Have you noticed an increase in your grocery bill since the start of the pandemic?

Reports suggest food prices could rise by four per cent in 2020

Most Read