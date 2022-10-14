Michael Lund has a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest and was the subject of a wanted person notification on Sept. 9. (Black Press Media file photo)

Michael Lund has a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest and was the subject of a wanted person notification on Sept. 9. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police continue search for man who failed to return to Victoria halfway house

Michael Lund is serving a one-year provincial sentence for multiple offences

Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they continue trying to find Michael Lund, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to report to his community-based residential facility in Victoria.

Victoria police say that Lund was the subject of wanted person notification on Sept. 9, although they have yet to locate the 47-year-old.

Lund is serving a more than one-year sentence for break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime, theft, mischief and failure to comply with an undertaking. Lund weighs approximately 175 pounds and is described as a 6’1” Caucasian man. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Lund, do not approach him and call 911. Those with information as to Lund’s whereabouts are asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1. To make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED: Wanted man sought after not returning to Victoria halfway house

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeGreater VictoriaVicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Camosun College reopens key building at Lansdowne campus after $9.3-million renovation

Just Posted

Michael Lund has a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest and was the subject of a wanted person notification on Sept. 9. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police continue search for man who failed to return to Victoria halfway house

The Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society is looking for volunteers to assist with seining chinook on Saturday (Oct. 15). (Contributed – SSES)
Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society in search of female salmon

The water quality of the Sooke Basin will improve with the expansion of the wastewater facility, say district officials. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke set to break ground on wastewater plant expansion, easing capacity woes

European green crabs can be identified by the five spines on each side of their eyes and can range in colour from green, yellow and orange. (Black Press Media file photo)
Invasive European green crab spotted in Esquimalt Lagoon