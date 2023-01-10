Ian Indridson was last seen on Jan. 10, 2022, and investigators believe he may be in danger. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Police continue search for Victoria man missing for a year

Ian Indridson is described as Caucasian, 5’11”, with a slim build and short salt and pepper hair.

Victoria police continue to look for a 55-year-old man who has been missing for a year.

Ian Indridson was last seen on Jan. 10, 2022, and investigators believe he may be in danger.

Indridson is described as Caucasian, 5’11” tall, with a slim build and short salt and pepper hair.

Police think he was last seen wearing a dark Eddie Bauer sweater, black sweatpants and black rubber boots.

Anyone with information about Indridson’s whereabouts is asked to call Victoria police at (250) 995-7654.

missing person

