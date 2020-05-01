VicPD respond to an April 30 incident on Gladstone Avenue in Victoria. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Police deem contents, placement of toolbox left in Victoria basketball court suspicious

Box contained concrete, metal and wiring, says VicPD

VicPD is searching for the man who dropped off a “suspicious” toolbox in Fernwood on Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. on April 30, VicPD was alerted by Fernwood residents that a suspicious metal toolbox – later found to contain concrete, metal and wiring – had been spotted near a basketball court in the 1200-block of Gladstone Avenue.

READ ALSO: Bomb unit detonates suspicious toolbox left in Victoria basketball court

Callers told police that the metal toolbox, which was welded shut, had been dropped off at the basketball court earlier in the day by “an unknown man” driving a white vehicle.

VicPD called in the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and RCMP Lower Mainland Explosive Ordinance Disposal team for back up.

Officers used various equipment, including a bomb robot, to deescalate the situation. Four controlled demolition blasts were also used though residents were warned before each loud bang rang through the neighbourhood.

READ ALSO: Second fire in three days at Victoria heritage home

Upon opening the toolbox, police found metal, concrete and wiring.

“The contents of the toolbox and the nature of its placement are considered suspicious,” said VicPD in a written statement on Friday afternoon.

Police are still searching for the man who dropped off the toolbox. He is described as a Caucasian man, with a brown beard and a long sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information about the toolbox or the man is asked to contact the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and press #1 to speak with the report desk. Anonymous reports can be made through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

VicPD

