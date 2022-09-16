Police divers probe depths of Nanaimo Harbour — not saying what for

An RCMP diver prepares to enter the water near Nanaimo’s Maffeo Sutton Park on Friday, Sept. 16. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

RCMP divers drew notice from passersby at Maffeo Sutton Park this morning.

A four-man dive team was searching the ocean floor in Nanaimo Harbour along the shore of the park and the Harbourfront Walkway on Friday, Sept. 16.

Const. Marc LeBlanc, with the RCMP’s federal serious and organized crime unit, was acting as the team’s dive instructor and said the operation was a training exercise, but the divers were also assisting with a police investigation.

He said he was not able to share information about what divers were searching for or which investigation the dive operation was assisting with. He said the dive team would be operating at the park until early afternoon Friday.

