Police dog called in after Victoria restaurant damaged with steel beam

Police dog Obi was called to the scene Tuesday night after a man was seen damaging a Victoria restaurant with a large steel beam.

Officers were called to the restaurant in the 600-block of Johnson Street at 8 p.m. when people reported a man with a crowbar damaging walls. The restaurant was occupied by staff and customers at the time.

When police arrived, they found the suspect in an alley behind the restaurant attempting to flee the scene by climbing onto a nearby rooftop. The man had a knife and began to struggle with several officers when they tried to arrest him. Police dog Obi was called in and officers were able to take the man into custody.

Officers discovered the weapon was not a crowbar as witnesses believed but a large steel beam. They also found additional weapons in the suspect’s possession.

The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the arrest. He was medically cleared and released from police custody with a court date and conditions. He faces recommended charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

