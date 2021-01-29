Police dog chases down suspect on the run in Nanaimo’s south end

A suspect wanted on numerous outstanding warrants tried to outrun officers, but couldn’t get away from police dog Luca in south Nanaimo on Thursday, Jan. 28. (Photo submitted)

A man wanted on 10 outstanding warrants tried his luck at outrunning two Nanaimo Mounties, but didn’t count on the presence of their police dog.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Seventh Street and Victoria Road where the officers were conducting a training session with police dog Luca when they spotted the 35-year-old male suspect walking nearby.

According to an RCMP press release, one of the officers instantly recognized the individual from previous interactions and knew that there were multiple warrants for his arrest. The officer also suspected that the suspect would run to avoid arrest.

Cpl. Dean Muir, Luca’s handler, and the other officer drove up next to the man in an unmarked vehicle and advised him that he was under arrest. Without hesitation, he took off running, so Muir let Luca out of the vehicle to take up the chase. Moments later, the suspect had been apprehended. He received several dog bites that did not require medical attention.

The suspect was taken to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment where he was held in custody to appear in provincial court in Nanaimo on several counts of breach of undertaking, theft, obstruction and robbery. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance Tuesday, Feb. 2.

READ ALSO: Bait bike stolen seven minutes after being left unattended in Nanaimo



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimeRCMPRCMP Briefs