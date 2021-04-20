Police, dog unit called after man who exposed himself at West Shore elementary school

RCMP have appealed to the public for help identifying the man. (Black Press Media file image)

West Shore RCMP is asking for help identifying a man they say exposed himself to two young girls at View Royal Elementary on April 12.

Police say a man went on school grounds shortly after 3 p.m. and exposed himself to two students aged 11 and 5.

The man is described as a clean-shaven Caucasian man with short dark hair and blue jeans, between 30 and 40 years old, possibly wearing a two-tone jacket with black in the middle area.

The girls ran away and told a staff member what happened. Officers and the West Shore RCMP Police Dog Services searched the area, but were unable to locate anyone matching the description.

This is the kind of incident that garners a visceral response from both the public and the officers responding to the call, said Const. Meighan Massey. We are conducting a thorough and methodical investigation into the incident. Kudos to the two girls who kept their wits about them, got themselves to the school monitor and reported right away.

Investigators are asking for anyone who was in the area that day or lives in the area, to check home and vehicle surveillance equipment for a man matching the description. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264, or call Crime Stoppers at 250-475-4260 to remain anonymous.

