Police find sword down cyclist’s pants after midnight stop in Oak Bay

A man on a bike stopped by Oak Bay police for not wearing a helmet and having no lights, faces multiple charges after the officer discovered a sword, among other things, down the cyclist’s pants.

A man in a dark hoodie riding a black BMX bike with two large sports bags on the handlebars was stopped in the first hour of Sunday, Aug. 15. Oak Bay police said the man initially gave a fake name and tried to get away. He was arrested for two outstanding warrants and breaching seven probation conditions. A search produced a concealed 26-inch sword down the man’s pants, break and enter tools and a debit card that did not belong to him.

Recommended charges included possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, providing a false name, possession of break and enter tools and possession of property obtained by crime.

Brazen roof rack theft

A resident noticed her roof racks missing and reported it to police Aug. 12.

The vehicle owner noticed someone stole a pair of silver and black Rhino roof racks from her 2000 blue Subaru Impreza in the 1400-block of Beach Drive. The racks are specifically made for frameless windows.

$3,000 bike swiped

A bicycle was reported stolen in the 1200-block of Oliver Street on Aug. 10. The black and yellow Cinelli single gear bicycle was stolen from an open garage. The bicycle is valued at $3,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424.

Smash, no grab

Someone smashed the rear window of a 2008 white BMW on Aug. 10, but it appears nothing was stolen.

The damage was caused in an underground parking lot of a condominium building in the 1300-block of Newport Avenue. There was also a similar crime in another underground parking area across the street.

Cable cut on EV charger

A resident’s electric vehicle charger was damaged as someone swiped the cable. The damage was discovered Sunday, Aug. 15 in the 1100-block of Roslyn Road. While someone attempted to steal the charger, they were unable to remove the charger unit.

