Police confirmed 37-year-old Shane Wilson was the victim in the Metchosin shooting on March 5. (Shane Wilson/Facebook)

Police confirmed 37-year-old Shane Wilson was the victim in the Metchosin shooting on March 5. (Shane Wilson/Facebook)

Police identify Metchosin shooting victim

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, B.C. Coroners Service continue to investigate

The West Shore RCMP has officially confirmed the victim of Friday night’s fatal shooting in Metchosin is 37-year-old Shane Wilson.

Friends identified Wilson as the victim on social media but RCMP didn’t officially confirm that until Tuesday morning.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, along with the B.C. Coroners Service, continue to investigate what police believe to be a targeted shooting.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on March 5, police received reports that a man had been shot in the 4600-block of Sooke Road. When emergency crews – including the West Shore RCMP’s Police Dog Service and the Vancouver Island RCMP Emergency Response Team – arrived, they found a 37-year-old man dead at the scene. The deceased was known to police.

“This was not a random act of violence,” said Const. Alex Berube, media relations officer for the West Shore RCMP, in a press event Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit’s information line at 250-380-6211 or the West Shore RCMP non-emergency line at 250-474-2264.

READ MORE: Investigation continues into Metchosin shooting death

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Westshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Buckingham Palace issues statement on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
Next story
B.C. reports new high of 144 variant cases of COVID-19 over weekend

Just Posted

Victoria police arrested a man Monday night (March 8) after a business reported him stealing merchandise, assaulting an employee and smashing its glass door. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police arrest man following assault, smashed glass door

Man was wanted on outstanding Canada-wide warrant

Police confirmed 37-year-old Shane Wilson was the victim in the Metchosin shooting on March 5. (Shane Wilson/Facebook)
Police identify Metchosin shooting victim

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, B.C. Coroners Service continue to investigate

West Shore RCMP service dog, Erik, with items seized after three residences in Langford, Colwood and Sooke were raided on Feb. 26, following a two-month-long investigation. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
Two-month investigation leads West Shore RCMP to seize ‘substantial quantities’ of drugs

Officers also seized three loaded guns and found evidence of a drug trafficking

Postmark Group, an Edmonton-based development firm, bought two properties at 6641 and 6643 Sooke Rd. last year, and is reaching out to the community and local groups for feedback before they begin planning the designs for the development. (Photo contributed/Postmark Group)
Waterfront village development eyed for Sooke

Postmark Group development firm bought two properties at 6641 and 6643 Sooke Rd. last year

Royal Roads University in Colwood is now offering micro-credential programs, which are free to participants. The six-week courses help equip professionals with confidence and support for adapting to changing work environments.(Black Press Media file)
Royal Roads University introduces free ‘micro-credential’ programs

Six week programs are free for participants, funded by B.C. government

Const. Nancy Saggar, who has 11 years in policing, offers advice for other women who may pursue both policing and family. (Black Press Media file photo)
Pregnancy prompts sage advice from RCMP officer for women thinking about policing

West Shore constable with 11 years experience heads off on maternity leave

The moose was spotted in late November and wasn’t convinced to leave until January. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Bull moose finds B.C. airport a ‘Garden of Eden,’ feasts before being coaxed to leave

The animal spent several weeks at the airport eating fresh tree growth

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused a fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
3 out of the top 5 livable places in the country are in B.C.: report

Langford placed first and Kelowna came second in a report by RATESDOTCA

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound in 2018, but it and other inter-city bus companies have been severely affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus lines, regional airports to get $27M in COVID-19 aid

Operating grants ‘a life raft’ for connecting communities

A message displayed on the HuffPost Canada site announces they will no longer be publishing content as of March 9, in this screengrab taken Tuesday, March 9, 2021 (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Huffington Post Canada sees layoffs, website closure weeks after acquired by Buzzfeed

It’s part of a restructuring plan for the company, with changes also predicted for U.K. and Australia

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix takes questions in the legislature by video link from his office, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. minister blasts Telus performance on 90-plus vaccine appointments

Telus CEO says hundreds more call centre agents are being added

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports new high of 144 variant cases of COVID-19 over weekend

87 of the variant-linked infections are currently active – a large increase from 12 reported Friday

Police presence in Chemainus in an actual building is limited to South Island Highway Patrol on Chemainus Road. (Photo by Pete Cavanaugh)
Petition demands broken policing promises to Chemainus be honoured

Former detachment member leads the charge in asking municipality and RCMP to be accountable

Most Read