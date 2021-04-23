Police impersonator pulls over driver with travel questions near B.C.-Alberta border

Elk Valley RCMP are searching for a man that pulled over an Alberta resident

RCMP are investigating a possible police impersonator who stopped a driver near the Alberta-B.C. border and questioned them about their travels.

Police said that on April 20, an Alberta resident with Alberta plates was pulled over on Highway 3 in B.C. by a man driving a dark SUV with red and blue flashing lights.

The man, who was wearing a police cap with a yellow hat band, a black facemask and a heavy black jacket, asked the Albertan where they were travelling to and why.

The suspect let the Albertan resident leave after they told them they were going to work.

RCMP confirm no officers with the Crowsnest Pass detachment were involved in the stop.

Amid B.C.’s latest travel restrictions, banning non-essential travel across three health zones, RCMP do not conduct random checks on travellers from out-of-province.

Since the incident, Mounties have increased patrols and are on the lookout for the impersonator’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elk Valley RCMP at 250-425-6233 or to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



