Police impound Mercedes driven at excessive speed in Oak Bay streets

A driver stopped for going nearly double the speed earned a seven-day vehicle impound Thursday.

On May 27, an Oak Bay police officer was doing traffic enforcement in the 2300-block of Cedar Hill Cross Road and spotted a 2009 Mercedes being driven at a high rate of speed. The radar showed a speed of 94 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone. The driver was stopped, the vehicle impounded for seven days and the 24-year-old man driving was issued a $368 ticket for excessive speed.

Two drivers deemed impaired

A call from the public over a potentially impaired driver drew police to the Cattle Point area Monday.

On May 25 around 3:30 p.m. a witness called police to the gravel parking lot where the vehicle stopped. An officer attended and had the woman driving provide two breath samples – both came back as fails. The woman was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and two tickets for driving contrary to her restrictions (no supervisor and consuming liquor). Fines totalled $718. The 2008 BMW was turned over to the registered owner who came out to the scene.

Early Friday (May 30) morning an officer stopped another vehicle deemed suspicious, near the intersection of Fort Street and Foul Bay Road.

Despite activated police lights, and it being around 3 a.m., the driver continued to drive down a dead-end road and into the driveway of a closed commercial building. Police say the driver showed signs of alcohol impairment and admitted he had consumed a few alcoholic drinks prior to driving. The 25-year-old man failed two breath tests and was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Insurance fail

A Jetta with no insurance netted an $81 fine for its driver Tuesday.

An offers stopped the vehicle May 26, in the 2600-block of Foul Bay Road. The vehicle did not have valid insurance and was towed from the scene. The driver was issued a ticket.

Scammers continue to hit up grandparents

A set of grandparents arrived at the Oak Bay Police Department May 27 after a caller told them to contact the “Public Defenders Office” to hand over additional funds to release their grandson from custody. The unknown caller convinced the couple to purchase $2,000 in gift cards to release their grandson. This is a common scam that preys on the love of a grandparent to help their grandchildren and has proven to be an extremely lucrative con for scammers.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be in a position of authority or stating that they’re your grandchild, do not disclose any information until you have confirmed it really is your grandchild. One easy way to confirm your grandchild’s identity is to ask a simple question that your grandchild would know such as what school he or she goes to or their middle name.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by a scammer can report it directly to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca or by phone at 1-888-495-8501, and those who’ve lost money in a fraud should call the local police to report it. To reach Oak Bay police call 250-592-2424.

