Police in Oak Bay seek elderly driver who left scene of collision with cyclist before police arrived

This picture shows the aftermath of a collision between a cyclist and a van in Oak Bay Saturday afternoon. Oak Bay Police are calling on a male described as elderly to come forward after having left the scene of a collision that injured a cyclist Saturday afternoon. The driver did talk to another cyclist as the injured cyclist received treatment but but left before police had arrived. (Black Press File Photo)(Oak Bay Police/Submitted)

Oak Bay Police are calling on a male described as elderly to come forward after having left the scene of a collision that injured a cyclist Saturday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Mark Fisher said Sunday morning that police are still waiting for the individual to come forward. Police are also still looking for witnesses to the incident.

Fisher said the driver is looking at potential charges under the Motor Vehicle Act. “But obviously, we want to hear his side of the story as well before making any decision on that front,” he said. “On the basis what we know so far, yes, there are applicable potential charges under the Motor Vehicle Act.”

Cst. Markus Lueder of Oak Bay Police said in a press release Saturday afternoon that the the driver first talked to another cyclist who had observed the collision only to leave the scene.

The incident — which saw police respond to the south entrance to the south entrance of the Cattle Point parking lot at around 3:30 p.m. — has left the injured cyclist with injuries to his head and chest that “do not appear to be serious in nature,” according to the release.

According to the release, the injured cyclist (trailed by the observing cyclist) was travelling northeast on Beach Drive when the elderly male driving a beige colored mini-van turned into the Cattle Point parking lot from Beach Drive while heading southwest, hitting the leading cyclist as he passed in front of the parking lot entrance.

“The elderly driver spoke with the trailing cyclist but then continued on his way and left the area,” said Lueder. “No driver name or licence plate for the minivan were obtained at the time.”

Fisher said Sunday morning that the actions of the driver were “reckless” in showing a lack of attention, particularly in that area where the visibility is “quite good.”

“There was nothing really hindering your visibility,” said Fisher.

Fisher acknowledged that the driver stayed behind to talk to the second cyclist for a few moments, but should have ideally remained at the scene until the arrival of police. “It’s not like he simply struck the cyclist, then left the scene. We have to listen to what he has to say about what happened after he struck the cyclist and why he left the scene.”

