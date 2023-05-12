Police incident closes street near North Cowichan/Duncan detachment Friday morning

According to neighbour John Proctor it began around 7 a.m.

Canada Avenue was closed and neighbours were shaken when a police incident unfolded in the vicinity of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment Friday morning, May 12.

According to neighbour John Proctor it began around 7 a.m. He said he heard officers yell “shots fired”.

The Municipality of North Cowichan sent out a tweet at 7:45 a.m. saying Canada Avenue was closed between the Trans Canada Highway and Beverly Street due to a police incident.

🚨 May 12 7:45am 🚧CANADA AVE CLOSED 🚨 between the Trans Canada Highway and Beverley due to a police incident. Please avoid the area and take an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Bok1RVPzfX — North Cowichan (@NorthCowichan) May 12, 2023

