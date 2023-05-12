The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment. (Photo submitted)

Police incident closes street near North Cowichan/Duncan detachment Friday morning

Canada Avenue was closed and neighbours were shaken when a police incident unfolded in the vicinity of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment Friday morning, May 12.

According to neighbour John Proctor it began around 7 a.m. He said he heard officers yell “shots fired”.

The Municipality of North Cowichan sent out a tweet at 7:45 a.m. saying Canada Avenue was closed between the Trans Canada Highway and Beverly Street due to a police incident.

More as it becomes available.

