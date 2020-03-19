UPDATED: West Shore RCMP arrest suspect in Langford for discharging firearm outdoors

Emergency crews responding to a police incident in Langford near Peatt Road and Hockley Avenue. (Photo submitted)

A male suspect was arrested in Langford on Thursday evening for discharging a firearm in public.

West Shore RCMP says police were called to the 2800-block of Peatt Road at about 6:40 p.m. on March 19 for a report of a male suspect who discharged a firearm outdoors. No injuries were reported to police as a result of the crime.

Police said officers as well as the Emergency Response Team were immediately deployed to the area and tracked the suspect down to an apartment unit in the area. The suspect was safely arrested by police and is in custody.

West Shore RCMP says the investigation is ongoing and no further details will be made available at the time. Police say the public remains safe, as the suspect is in custody.

At the time of the incident, members of the public were being asked to avoid the area near Peatt Road and Hockley Avenue.

