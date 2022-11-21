Police say a fire that took place at a Saanich church overnight or early Monday (Nov. 21) morning is being treated as ‘suspicious.’ (Black Press Media file photo)

Police investigate ‘suspicious’ blaze at Saanich church

Fire likely happened overnight or early Monday morning, police say

Saanich police are investigating after a church caught fire in the Royal Oak area.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 21), officers responded to a call saying that a set of exterior doors at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 701 Mann Ave. had been discovered to be damaged by a fire.

According to Saanich Police Department spokesperson Const. Markus Anastasiades, the fire likely occurred sometime overnight or early Monday morning.

“While it’s still early, we can say at this point that we are treating this fire as suspicious,” Anastasiades said in a statement.

Anyone that has information or witnessed the fire is asked to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321.

