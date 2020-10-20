Police closed McNeill Avenue after a workplace death Oct. 20, 2020. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

UPDATED: Dangerous branches delay removal of body in Oak Bay workplace death

Traffic restricted on McNeill Avenue near Byng Road

A quiet street in Oak Bay is the site of a solemn scene after a workplace death Tuesday morning.

Neighbours were visibly shaken, and one man, who appeared to be a member of the tree services crew, was crying on the curb.

The scene is at a standstill, police cannot continue their investigation and the deceased can’t be moved because branches of a nearby Garry oak are resting on a utility line above. Crews are on the way to clear the wires.

“We have someone who’s lost their life,” said Det. Chris Horsley of Saanich Police Department. Mindful about next of kin notification, he said the department will not release the identity of the worker as they attempt to reach out to loved ones. “Our primary focus at this point is to ensure that no one else is hurt and to make sure the scene is safe.”

A crew was contracted to remove a Garry oak and was working on that when the man was killed.

“What transpired to actually cause the accident is still under investigation,” Horsley said. Under a joint service agreement, Saanich provides services, including investigative work, for the Oak Bay Police Department.

Roads remain closed to traffic and pedestrians on McNeill Avenue between Byng Road and Island Road as the investigation continues.

A WorkSafeBC investigator is also on scene.

