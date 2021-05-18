Police investigating downtown Victoria assault on youth

The Victoria Police Department is seeking information on an assault that occurred in downtown Victoria on May 10. (Black Press Media file photo)

An assault on a youth and an intervening witness in downtown Victoria last week has police turning to the public for information.

Shortly after 9 p.m. May 10, officers were called to the 1300-block of Wharf Street for a report of at least four people physically fighting. Upon arriving, they found a youth had been assaulted and was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects had already left the area.

After reviewing video surveillance, police found the youth had been assaulted by at least two people before a passerby attempted to intervene. That man was then kicked, punched and struck with a skateboard. He left the scene and hasn’t contacted police since.

Now, police are asking anyone with information about the incident – especially the man who intervened – to contact them. Information can be reported to the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

