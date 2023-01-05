Police found graffiti totem pole on Royal Roads campus on Boxing Day. (Courtesy of Royal Roads)

Police investigating hateful graffiti on totem pole at Royal Roads

West Shore RCMP said the graffiti was found on Boxing Day on signs and the totem pole on campus

West Shore RCMP has launched an investigation into “disturbing hateful” graffiti that was found on a totem pole located on the grounds of the Royal Roads campus on Boxing Day.

The graffiti was found on several outdoor signs around campus as well as the totem pole on Royal Roads University campus located at 2005 Sooke Rd. in Colwood, on Dec. 26 2022.

Police spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar says the “disturbing hateful content” has been removed. Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information can call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

