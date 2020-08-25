West Shore RCMP is investigating after a man was reported masturbating on the nude beach section of Witty’s Lagoon Regional Park. (Google Maps)

Police investigating indecent act at Witty’s Lagoon in Metchosin

Man reported masturbating while at the nude beach

Police are looking to locate a man who witnesses reported was masturbating at the nude beach at Witty’s Lagoon Regional Park in Metchosin.

On Aug. 22 at approximately 5 p.m., the West Shore RCMP received a report of an indecent act at Witty’s Lagoon.

Women reported a man lying naked on the beach, masturbating, approximately 20 feet away.

Police noted the man was on the nude beach portion of Witty’s Lagoon.

The women approached the man and told him he was making them feel uncomfortable but he continued on.

Police attended but were unable to locate the man.

He is described as possibly Hispanic with darker skin, having black wavy hair, standing approximately 5’5” with a stocky, muscular build.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

ALSO READ: Island Outfitters moves to View Royal this fall

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Westshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public
Next story
Misinformation online plays role in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: Tam

Just Posted

Sooke School District secondary students to have half days for self-directed learning

SD62 outlines reopening plans during COVID-19

BC Ferries staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

Police investigating indecent act at Witty’s Lagoon in Metchosin

Man reported masturbating while at the nude beach

Second Langford-based hairstylist tests positive for COVID-19

Twist Salon closed as a precautionary measure

Island Outfitters moves to View Royal this fall

Closed after a fire to start 2020, outdoors business takes over old electronics site

VIDEO: Orcas hunt otters off coast of Vancouver Island

Denman Island family records a ‘once in a lifetime’ show from their home

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public

One-third said they didn’t want to be anywhere near a health-care worker

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappopriate amid a pandemic

U.S.-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town

Point Roberts is only accessible by land from Canada

Misinformation online plays role in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: Tam

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

COVID-19 makes broader online access urgent, B.C. MLAs say

Colleges, universities face reduced tuition revenue

Patients celebrate B.C.’s ALS drug approval, but say more needs to be done

Patients, like Pitt Meadows’ Rob MacLean, still looking for better care from province

Most Read