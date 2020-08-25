Police investigating indecent act at Witty’s Lagoon in Metchosin

Man reported masturbating while at the nude beach

West Shore RCMP is investigating after a man was reported masturbating on the nude beach section of Witty’s Lagoon Regional Park. (Google Maps)

Police are looking to locate a man who witnesses reported was masturbating at the nude beach at Witty’s Lagoon Regional Park in Metchosin.

On Aug. 22 at approximately 5 p.m., the West Shore RCMP received a report of an indecent act at Witty’s Lagoon.

Women reported a man lying naked on the beach, masturbating, approximately 20 feet away.

Police noted the man was on the nude beach portion of Witty’s Lagoon.

The women approached the man and told him he was making them feel uncomfortable but he continued on.

Police attended but were unable to locate the man.

He is described as possibly Hispanic with darker skin, having black wavy hair, standing approximately 5’5” with a stocky, muscular build.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

ALSO READ: Island Outfitters moves to View Royal this fall

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Westshore RCMP