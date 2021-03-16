Victoria police and GVERT investigating a suspicious package left at Victoria West Park March 16. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police and GVERT investigating a suspicious package left at Victoria West Park March 16. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)

UPDATED: Suspicious package in Victoria park contained propane tanks, bodily fluids

Officers disposed of the package and the scene is clear

Victoria police have given the all clear after disposing of a suspicious package left in a Victoria park on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Victoria West Park at approximately 1 p.m. and located the package near the dog park. Working with the emergency response team, they blocked off the park and determined the contents of the package to be several propane tanks, a large bottle of bodily fluids and a note including a derogatory remark toward bylaw staff.

Officers learned that a person who had been sheltering in the park left the package after being forced to relocate their tent.

Police have disposed of the package and the area is now clear.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Belittled and dismissed:’ Former patients of Victoria Psychiatric Emergency Services call for change
Next story
Temporary closure coming for Lochside Regional Trail ahead of repaving near Swan Lake

Just Posted

Former patients of the Psychiatric Emergency Services (PES) unit at the Royal Jubilee Hospital are asking for more thorough and compassionate care. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Former patients of the Psychiatric Emergency Services (PES) unit at the Royal Jubilee Hospital are asking for more thorough and compassionate care. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
‘Belittled and dismissed:’ Former patients of Victoria Psychiatric Emergency Services call for change

Culture of mental health stigma persists in the health care system, says MLA Adam Olsen

Gary Fletcher (right) and Brenda Costanzo, a senior vegetation specialist for the B.C. environment ministry, stand by a Malaise trap set up on Fletcher’s Metchosin property. The trap is collecting flying insects that will help Neville Winchester, a University of Victoria professor, see what’s happening to local insect populations. (Photo courtesy Neville Winchester)
Metchosin study explores whether local insect populations follow global trends

A 2017 study found a 70 per cent decline in insect biomass over 27-year period in Germany

A section of the Lochside Regional Trail between Saanich Road and Swan Street will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 22-25 for asphalt repair work. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Temporary closure coming for Lochside Regional Trail ahead of repaving near Swan Lake

Trail section closed March 22 to 25, detour route available

Victoria police and GVERT investigating a suspicious package left at Victoria West Park March 16. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
UPDATED: Suspicious package in Victoria park contained propane tanks, bodily fluids

Officers disposed of the package and the scene is clear

(Black Press Media file photo)
One man in custody after staff at a Victoria store threatened with a knife

Staff helped police locate the suspect

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

(File)
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

A CrossFit athlete training with kettlebells. The fitness program is popular in North America and other parts of the world. (Pixabay photo)
FITNESS: Is CrossFit a good choice for you?

The fitness program is one of the most popular forms of gym training in North America

A 57-year-old man is facing numerous driving-related charges after driving his vehicle into RCMP cars in Nanaimo on March 15. (Submitted photo)
Man tasered and arrested after crashing into Nanaimo RCMP vehicles in ‘rampage’

Suspect facing numerous charges after late-night incident Monday

An RCMP officer on scene on Berry Point Road on Gabriola Island, where a fatal work-site incident happened Tuesday morning. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Two workers killed in work-site incident on Gabriola Island

Boom from concrete truck breaks and falls on two men

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Most Read