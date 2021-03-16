UPDATED: Suspicious package in Victoria park contained propane tanks, bodily fluids

Officers disposed of the package and the scene is clear

Victoria police have given the all clear after disposing of a suspicious package left in a Victoria park on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Victoria West Park at approximately 1 p.m. and located the package near the dog park. Working with the emergency response team, they blocked off the park and determined the contents of the package to be several propane tanks, a large bottle of bodily fluids and a note including a derogatory remark toward bylaw staff.

Officers learned that a person who had been sheltering in the park left the package after being forced to relocate their tent.

Police have disposed of the package and the area is now clear.

Officers, including GVERT, are responding to a suspicious package located in Vic West Park. While there are no road closures at this time #yyjtraffic in the area may be affected. Please avoid the area. #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) March 16, 2021

