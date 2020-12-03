Police issue warning after Victoria man pays $460 for fake gold jewelry

Suspects flagged victim down and took him to ATM

VicPD is warning the public after a man paid $460 for fake gold jewelry. (Unsplash)

A Victoria man was scammed into paying $460 for fake gold jewelry, according to police.

Around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21, police say a “vulnerable” 61-year-old man was walking in the 600-block of Craigflower Road when he was flagged down by two men in a parked vehicle.

The men, who were unknown to the victim and are described as Middle-Eastern with full beards and thick accents, convinced him to buy two gold rings and two gold chains from them.

The victim didn’t have enough money for the jewelry so the men drove him to an ATM so he could withdraw the funds. He paid $460 for the jewelry and the suspects drove him back to the area where they picked him up.

READ ALSO: Property crime increase in Victoria linked to credit card tap fraud: VicPD

The man reported the crime on Nov. 29. He said the suspects were in a grey or silver newer model medium-sized, four-door sedan.

Saanich police received a similar report on Nov. 22. Two suspicious men had tried to convince a 26-year-old man to get in their vehicle and purchase a gold ring. That man refused and reported the incident to police.

Police encourage anyone who is asked to buy jewelry from a suspicious stranger to decline, leave the area and contact police.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria woman loses $2,500 to scammer spoofing VicPD phone number

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

fraudfraud preventionVicPDVictoria Police Department