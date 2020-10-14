Police look for family in photographs found scattered in Victoria parking lot

Police want to reconnect a family with photos found scattered in a Victoria parking lot.
Victoria police say roughly 30 photos were found in a lot located in the 800-block of Bay Street on Oct. 12. The photos show a young family and a baby.
VicPD believes the images might be valued family possessions.
Anyone with information about the people in the photographs is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option one for the report desk.
To report anonymously, call call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
