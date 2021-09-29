Police looking for Sooke woman missing since Monday

Tamara Stephens was last seen on West Coast Road in Sooke

Tamara Stephens stands 5’4” and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Tamara Stephens stands 5’4” and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Sooke RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a woman who hasn’t been heard from since Sept. 25.

Tamara Stephens, 40, was last seen in the 6700 block of West Coast Road in Sooke.

She is described as white, with blond hair and blue eyes and standing 5’4.”

She was last seen wearing grey cargo pants, white and black Converse-type sneakers and a dark blue jean jacket with a camouflage hoodie underneath.

Police and Stephens’ family are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Fourth COVID-19 cluster reported in Greater Victoria school


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing personRCMPSookeWest Shore

Previous story
1 person suffers burns, others evacuated after late-night blaze at Vancouver Island hotel
Next story
184 people died of illicit drug overdoses in July in B.C.’s 2nd deadliest month on record

Just Posted

Tour de Rock riders visited Sooke on Sept. 29. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke Tour de Rock visit ‘pretty fantastic’

Five of the top business leaders in Greater Victoria will be inducted into the Chamber Business Hall of Fame in 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
First inductees of Greater Victoria’s new business hall of fame announced

dhfda
Police looking for Sooke woman missing since Monday

Enrollment at Tillicum Elementary was predicted to include 365 students, but 413 enrolments have been reported. (Courtesy Tillicum Elementary School website)
Fourth COVID-19 cluster reported in Greater Victoria school