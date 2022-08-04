Police are looking for witnesses to sexual assault Police are looking for witnesses to a sexual assault in Duncan. (Citizen file)

Police are looking for witnesses to sexual assault Police are looking for witnesses to a sexual assault in Duncan. (Citizen file)

Police looking for witnesses to Duncan sexual assault

Incident took place on June 18 at 7-Eleven store

  • Aug. 4, 2022 3:44 p.m.
  • News

Officers at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment are investigating a sexual assault that took place in June in Duncan where a man is accused of groping several women.

The incident took place at approximately 9:40 p.m. on June 18 at the 7-Eleven Convenience Store at 1006 Government St. in Duncan, and RCMP would like to speak to any other witnesses or victims involved that have not yet spoken to police.

The suspect is accused of inappropriately touching the buttocks of several women.

Police have since identified and arrested the suspect who is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 16.

If you have any information, please contact the North Cowichan RCMP by calling the non-emergency line 250-748-5522 and reference file number 2022-9030.

crime

Previous story
B.C. nurse suspended for ignoring call bell of resident who subsequently died
Next story
Tories, ambassador warn Canada is fuelling Putin’s war machine by returning turbines

Just Posted

Police officers, helped by the Integrated Canine Service, were unable to locate two suspects, pictured here, who robbed the Bottle Depot on Quadra Street on Wednesday (Aug. 3). (Courtesy of Saanich Police Department)
Saanich bottle-sorting business robbed by masked men

The Caravan Stage Company brings its unique show to Sooke from Aug. 17 to 21. The shows are perfromed on ship decks and riggings while the audeince watches, sitting on the shore. (Contributed - Caravan AStage Company)
Sailing theatre ship makes its last port call in Sooke

Sooke’s crime severity increased slightly in 2021

While the benchmark value for condos in the Greater Victoria core fell sightly from June to July, the West Shore saw a slight gain. However, condo values across the region have jumped significantly in value from a year ago. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria home market slowdown means calmer buying and selling scenarios