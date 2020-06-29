Police nab three impaired drivers in Oak Bay

Oak Bay police encountered three drivers who were under the influence of alcohol last week.

On Thursday, an Oak Bay officer was conducting traffic enforcement in the 400-block of Beach Drive when a driver was observed speeding. Upon stopping them the officer smelled the odour of alcohol coming from the driver’s breath and issued a three-day driving prohibition and a speeding ticket.

The next day, Friday, an officer patrolling the 2900-block of Beach Drive noticed a driver travelling southbound. The officer conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Oak Bay Marina when they detected the odour of alcohol coming from the driver’s breath.

Friday, #OakBay resident reported a car swerving, striking curb & going into oncoming lanes. We located it & observed driver slumped in seat w/ car running. She had been given 24hr suspension day before. We charged her criminally with Impaired by Drug (meth, pot & booze seized). pic.twitter.com/QFw1z8PKkl — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) June 29, 2020

READ ALSO: Crime stats show a shift in Oak Bay during COVID-19

The officer issued the driver a 90-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded.

That same day, the Oak Bay Police Department was approached by a citizen who reported a possible impaired driver on Foul Bay Road.

“The citizen reported that the vehicle was swerving all over the road, striking the curb and going into oncoming lanes,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties

When the vehicle was located at Elgin Road and Oak Bay Avenue, it was found parked but still running.

“The officer observed a female slumped forward in the driver seat,” said Bernoties.

The driver had been given a 24-hour suspension the day before. Crystal meth, cannabis and alcohol were seized from the automobile. The file is still under investigation and charges will be forwarded to Crown counsel.

These were among the calls for service that police responded to between June 21 and 28.

In a separate incident on Friday, Oak Bay Police dispatched an officer to the 2600-block of Estevan Avenue where a newly delivered package was reported stolen from a household porch.

“Unfortunately, there was no suspect information to investigate,” said Bernoties.

Tips to prevent theft of delivered items are to closely track of your package online and arrange to either be at home or have a friend or neighbour pick it up.

Our member just spent a busy 20 minutes in an unmarked police car at the 4-way stop at Hampshire & Cranmore (perhaps more accurately called a 4-way stop'ish). Why someone would choose to start the weekend in beautiful #OakBay w/ a ticket is confusing…but its a choice some make. pic.twitter.com/nVQjoxsqRn — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) June 26, 2020

READ MORE: Dip in police calls but property crime still continues during COVID-19

“When ordering online, enter instructions to place packages in a more discreet area, such as a side door,” Bernoties added.

Also on Friday, an Oak Bay Police member was flagged down by a citizen to report youth who were vandalizing the sea wall near the 1400-Block of Beach Drive by spray-painting graffiti.

Police located two young people at the scene and parents were called, who attended.

“Alternative measures were taken and youths were not charged,” Bernoties said. “The graffiti was cleaned up.”

If anyone has any information regarding these crimes, please phone Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Oak Bay Police Department