Langford investigators remain outside a home on Arncote Avenue where a shooting took place on Friday night. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Police on scene of suspected overnight shooting in Langford

Investigators remain outside home on Arncote Avenue

West Shore emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting in Langford on Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to an address in the 800-block of Arncote Avenue – just off Peatt Road – late in the evening on March 6. Friends of the victim have confirmed that there was a shooting. West Shore RCMP were not immediately available for comment.

As of 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, investigators were still on-site. A blue Langford Fire Rescue tent was also set up outside one of the homes, though a Langford Fire Rescue dispatcher told Black Press Media that crews “did not respond” to the incident.

Arncote Avenue remains closed between Peatt and Deville Roads.

Black Press Media has reached out to West Shore RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services for comment.

More to come.

