The IIO is looking into a motor vehicle crash in Comox. File photo

The IIO is looking into a motor vehicle crash in Comox. File photo

Police oversight agency investigating Vancouver Island car crash

One man sustained serious injuries near Seal Bay Provincial Park in Comox

A civilian oversight agency is examining if there is a connection between the actions of police and a single-vehicle collision near Seal Bay Provincial Park in Comox in the early hours of Feb. 12.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. – which investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing – is investigating the incident that resulted in one man sustaining serious injuries.

In a release, the IIO said information provided by RCMP stated around 1 a.m., police at the scene of a motor vehicle collision just off Bates Road noted a BMW that reportedly slowed and turned around upon seeing the police vehicles blocking the road.

One officer who observed the vehicle in question got into their vehicle and drove in the direction of the BWM.

The BMW was subsequently involved in a single-vehicle collision a short distance away. The male driver sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries in the collision.

The IIO has commenced an investigation and initial steps will seek to confirm the actions of police after the BMW left the area and whether there is any connection between police actions and the subsequent collision.

The IIO is asking any person with information, dashcam or other video footage of the incident to contact the Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Investigation underway into apparent gas explosion that injured 12 in Ottawa
Next story
CRD reconsidering parks entrance sign strategy after Thetis Lake backlash

Just Posted

The wooden sign at Thetis Lake Regional Park. (Courtesy of CRD)
CRD reconsidering parks entrance sign strategy after Thetis Lake backlash

A swan enjoys a sunset dip at the Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood still the sexiest town in Canada

The Chemainus 49th Parallel Grocery store location. (Don Bodger/Black Press Media)
49th Parallel Grocery acquired by Country Grocer

Mge Lynch (from the left), Dr. Deniz Unsal, Jean Penola and Agie Miranda Mhyre hold up the Turkish flag in solidarity. (Courtesy Bayanihan Cultural and Housing Society)
Victoria’s Filipino and Turkish communities team up for earthquake relief

Pop-up banner image