Police recommending charges against prohibited driver in Malahat crash

The driver rear-ended a car

One man is facing prohibited driving charges after dramatically crashing into the back of another car on the Malahat Highway on Friday (Jan. 6).

The crash happened just north of Finlayson Arm Road on the Malahat on Jan. 6 at around 2:50 p.m., leading to delays for commuters.

The driver of a 2007 Chrysler Sebring did not stop when traffic slowed down ahead of him, rear-ending a 2021 Subaru Forrester. The impact of the collision was so hard that the green 2021 Subaru wound up rolling up over the hood and on top of the roof of the Sebring.

The man in the Sebring was a prohibited driver and police are recommending charges under the Motor Vehicle Act.

“Remarkably, no injuries were reported in this collision,” West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar said in a statement.

