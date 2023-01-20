Police release findings on Saanich bank shootout

Police personnel surround the area around the BMO branch at Shelbourne and Pear Street in Saanich. A midday bank robbery there was followed by shooting that left two suspects dead and saw six police officers taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. (Black Press Media file photo)

With many questions going unanswered for almost seven months, police released findings into last year’s Saanich bank robbery shooting on Friday.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) held a media briefing to answer questions about the June 2022 gun battle outside a Bank of Montreal branch in Saanich between police and 22-year-old brothers from Duncan, B.C.

Some information about the gunfire exchange was released in December in a report by police watchdog the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which said officers fired more than 100 rounds at Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie, who had semi-automatic rifles and were wearing body armour.

The two brothers were killed while six officers from the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) were injured, with three deemed life-threatening at the time.

One GVERT officer, who was shot in both legs and one arm, told the IIO “it was almost like a continuation right with that was another boom, and then just more boom, boom, boom.” He noted the gunfire was close range, stating he could feel the “percussion” of the bullets.

