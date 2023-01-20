Police personnel surround the area around the BMO branch at Shelbourne and Pear Street in Saanich. A midday bank robbery there was followed by shooting that left two suspects dead and saw six police officers taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police personnel surround the area around the BMO branch at Shelbourne and Pear Street in Saanich. A midday bank robbery there was followed by shooting that left two suspects dead and saw six police officers taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police release findings on Saanich bank shootout

22-year-old Cowichan Valley brothers were killed in the gunbattle outside BMO branch

With many questions going unanswered for almost seven months, police released findings into last year’s Saanich bank robbery shooting on Friday.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) held a media briefing to answer questions about the June 2022 gun battle outside a Bank of Montreal branch in Saanich between police and 22-year-old brothers from Duncan, B.C.

Some information about the gunfire exchange was released in December in a report by police watchdog the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which said officers fired more than 100 rounds at Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie, who had semi-automatic rifles and were wearing body armour.

The two brothers were killed while six officers from the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) were injured, with three deemed life-threatening at the time.

One GVERT officer, who was shot in both legs and one arm, told the IIO “it was almost like a continuation right with that was another boom, and then just more boom, boom, boom.” He noted the gunfire was close range, stating he could feel the “percussion” of the bullets.

More to come.

READ: Officers met with immediate gunfire, could feel ‘percussion’ of bullets at Saanich bank shooting

jake.romphf@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsSaanich

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. scientist studying use of magnetic brain stimulation to treat substance abuse

Just Posted

A construction site in Sooke in May 2021. The District of Sooke is making headway on reducing the time to obtain a building permit. (File – Sooke News Mirror)
Building permit backlog pared down in Sooke

This Sooke home at SookePoint Ocean Cottage Resort is one of the nine grand prize options in the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2023 Choices Lottery. (Contributed photo)
Sooke home a grand prize option in B.C. Children’s Hospital 2023 Choices Lottery

OPINION SIG
SOOKE HISTORY: All Red Route connected British Empire to all corners of globe

Police personnel surround the area around the BMO branch at Shelbourne and Pear Street in Saanich. A midday bank robbery there was followed by shooting that left two suspects dead and saw six police officers taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police release findings on Saanich bank shootout