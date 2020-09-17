UPDATED: Victoria police seek witnesses after daytime robbery suspect arrested

Police seek witnesses after arresting a suspect in a daytime robbery in Victoria Sept. 13.

Victoria Police Department was called to a bank machine in the 100-block of Wilson Street around 3:20 p.m. that day for a report a woman had been attacked from behind and robbed. The woman reported that a man approached her from behind while she was withdrawing money, pushed her, grabbed the money and fled. The woman then went to a local business where she was cared for by staff, and called police. She said she was not physically injured.

Victoria Police Department released this image of a suspect in a Sept. 13 assault and robbery. (Courtesy VicPD)

New photos of the suspect were released Sept. 16 and based on tips from the public, officers identified and located a suspect in Esquimalt. He was arrested without incident late Wednesday night.

Although a suspect has been arrested, investigators are asking additional persons who may recognize this suspect to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

