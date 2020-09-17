UPDATED: Victoria police seek witnesses after daytime robbery suspect arrested

Woman was pushed, money taken Sept. 13 shortly after 3 p.m.

Police seek witnesses after arresting a suspect in a daytime robbery in Victoria Sept. 13.

Victoria Police Department was called to a bank machine in the 100-block of Wilson Street around 3:20 p.m. that day for a report a woman had been attacked from behind and robbed. The woman reported that a man approached her from behind while she was withdrawing money, pushed her, grabbed the money and fled. The woman then went to a local business where she was cared for by staff, and called police. She said she was not physically injured.

Victoria Police Department released this image of a suspect in a Sept. 13 assault and robbery. (Courtesy VicPD)

READ ALSO: Victoria woman fought off attacker in sexual assault on Galloping Goose Trail

New photos of the suspect were released Sept. 16 and based on tips from the public, officers identified and located a suspect in Esquimalt. He was arrested without incident late Wednesday night.

Although a suspect has been arrested, investigators are asking additional persons who may recognize this suspect to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED: VicPD searching for man who pushed, robbed elderly woman at ATM

 

VicPD

