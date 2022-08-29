Victoria police responded to an incident involving a person in crisis near the intersection of Pandora and Vancouver streets on Aug. 29. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police link individual with supports after ‘armed person in crisis’ call

The area near Pandora and Vancouver streets was closed off during the Sunday night incident

Victoria police closed the area around Pandora and Vancouver streets just after 9 p.m. on Sunday as officers responded to an “armed person in crisis.”

VicPD said on Monday that officers worked with the individual for several hours and the incident was resolved just before 1:30 a.m. Police added that the person was no longer in crisis at that time and they were connected to resources and supports.

Police earlier had asked people to avoid the area.

