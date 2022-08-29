Victoria police link individual with supports after ‘armed person in crisis’ call

Victoria police closed the area around Pandora and Vancouver streets just after 9 p.m. on Sunday as officers responded to an “armed person in crisis.”
VicPD said on Monday that officers worked with the individual for several hours and the incident was resolved just before 1:30 a.m. Police added that the person was no longer in crisis at that time and they were connected to resources and supports.
Police earlier had asked people to avoid the area.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.