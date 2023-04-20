Police say road rage incident involving wrench wound its way from Langford to Saanich

One person faces charges after an alleged road rage incident brought stalled traffic on McKenzie Avenue Thursday (April 20) morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

One individual has been arrested after reports of a driver wielding a big wrench kicked off a police incident that began in Langford and brought traffic to a grinding halt in Saanich Thursday (April 20) morning.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, involving the drivers of a Honda Civic and Toyota Rav 4, near the Trans Canada Highway and Millstream Road off ramp just before 7:30 a.m., West Shore RCMP said in a statement.

Police were told a verbal altercation had taken place between the two drivers when the driver of the Rav 4 got out of his car and hit the Civic with a large metal wrench before getting back in his car and driving toward Saanich.

West Shore RCMP alerted Saanich police the suspect vehicle was headed in their direction and police intercepted the Rav 4 on McKenzie Avenue near Glanford Avenue.

Saanich police assisted in the investigation and arranged for the car to be towed, spokesperson Const. Markus Anastasiades said in a statement.

“It caused significant traffic delays this morning but was cleared before 9 a.m.,” he said.

The driver of the Rav 4 was arrested for mischief under $5,000 and driving without due care and attention.

While no physical injuries were reported, West Shore RCMP said the incident remains under investigation.

