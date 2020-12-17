Police search for high-risk missing Victoria woman

Victoria police are looking for missing woman Crystal Ross, 38. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s assistance looking for high-risk missing woman Crystal Ross.

Ross, 38, was last seen Dec. 8 in Victoria. Police are working to locate her and ensure she’s safe. They say the circumstances under which she has been reported missing are considered high-risk but she is not believed to be at immediate risk of harm.

Ross is described as a Caucasian woman with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7” and weighs about 250 pounds with a heavy build.

READ ALSO: VicPD gives $230 ticket to man refusing to leave same location of large party

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Missing womanVicPDVictoria