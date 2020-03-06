Saanich police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole a laptop from a locker at Camosun College. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Twitter)

Police search for man accused of stealing a MacBook Pro from Saanich campus

Public asked to report any information

Police officers are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole a laptop from Camosun College in Saanich.

The suspect reportedly took a MacBook Pro out of a locker on the campus on Feb. 25 and was caught on a security camera.

According to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers, the suspect is between 30 and 45 years old. He was wearing a black hat, shoes and hoodie and carrying a red backpack with a Canadian flag on it.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Saanich Police Department to confirm which Camosun College campus the man was spotted on.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the alleged theft is asked to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321. To report anonymously, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Property crime increase in Victoria linked to credit card tap fraud: VicPD

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Saanich police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole a laptop from a locker at Camosun College. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Twitter)

Previous story
UPDATE: Police seeking suspects after abducted Toronto teen found safe, police say
Next story
B.C. Legislature reopens to the public after weeks of closure

Just Posted

CRD committee considers altering leash law

Leash-only rules not working in Sooke, says mayor

SPCA seeks cash for duck injured fleeing eagle, smashing into window

Wild Arc starts medical emergency fund page for duck

B.C. Legislature reopens to the public after weeks of closure

Tours, shops re-open following departure of Wet’suwet’en supporters

Millstream fish ladder extension work starts Monday

Potential traffic disruptions along Atkins Road at Mill Hill Park

Police search for man accused of stealing a MacBook Pro from Saanich campus

Public asked to report any information

Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19

‘Our government is planning for every contingency,’ Finance Minister Bill Morneau says

BREAKING: Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Judge renders verdict Friday morning, sentencing to be scheduled

Snowboarder paralyzed from fall at Grouse Mountain wins appeal to sue

Jason Apps suffered a fall, rendering him a quadriplegic, in March 2016

B.C. Liberal MLA criticized by NDP for claiming childcare can be ‘harmful’ to children

Childcare critic Laurie Throness says Quebec universal childcare has ‘some ill effects’ on children

B.C. vet stresses need for pet hygiene despite COVID-19 risk being low

West Kelowna’s Dr. Moshe Oz comments after dog in China tested positive for coronavirus

RCMP helping Ukrainian investigation into Iran’s downing of Flight PS752

The crash outside Tehran killed all 176 passengers and crew, including 55 Canadians

Recognition of title rights ‘still a struggle’ for First Nation after court win

Tsilhqot’in Nation is the only Indigenous group to win recognition of its Aboriginal title

Okanagan apple exports to Asia seeing big dip as COVID-19 spreads

B.C. Tree Fruits said that getting fruit into China has become more difficult

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

A student had come into contact with someone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus

Most Read